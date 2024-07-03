Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $450.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.