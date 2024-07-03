Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Declares $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of HROWM stock remained flat at $26.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
