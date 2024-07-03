Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Declares $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of HROWM stock remained flat at $26.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

