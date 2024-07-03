Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Up 9%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 10,176,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,426% from the average daily volume of 666,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
Harvest Minerals Trading Up 9.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.48.
About Harvest Minerals
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
