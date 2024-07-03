Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $519,855.41 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72.

On Monday, May 6th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $571,712.38.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 826,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.30.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

