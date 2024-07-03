Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

