Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HTIA stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.