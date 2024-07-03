Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 89 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.09. The company had a trading volume of 180,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $344.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

