Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,458. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.