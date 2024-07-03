Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.98. 510,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,086. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

