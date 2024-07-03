Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

