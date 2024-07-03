Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,204,000 after buying an additional 175,127 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,080,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 902,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 330,077 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

