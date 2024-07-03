Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $87,627,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after buying an additional 1,960,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,796,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after buying an additional 1,683,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 1,081,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,620,521. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

