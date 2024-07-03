Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 1226874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at $86,219,136.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544 in the last three months. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.