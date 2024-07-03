HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,649.08 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $160,649.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.79 or 0.99996260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00076054 BTC.

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047916 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $190,815.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

