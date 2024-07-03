HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.33 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.33 million and $160,644.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,218.34 or 1.00051252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00077541 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047916 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $190,815.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

