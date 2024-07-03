High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as high as C$13.45. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 8,300 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.89.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.30. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of C$373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7705803 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

