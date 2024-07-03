Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HFRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
