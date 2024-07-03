Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HFRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

