Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ HGLB remained flat at $7.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,387. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

In other news, Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,422.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

