Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Hilton Worldwide worth $130,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 167,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

