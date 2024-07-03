Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.50

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $229.64, with a volume of 34951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.18.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.
Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
