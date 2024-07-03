HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

HIVE stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

