Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.46 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $91.46 million and $5.06 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.55049206 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,037,527.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

