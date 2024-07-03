Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 4,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $550.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

