Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 4,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $550.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on HBNC
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Bancorp
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.