Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $135.53 and last traded at $135.53. Approximately 19,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 80,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.92.

Specifically, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $4,820,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

