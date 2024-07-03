Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Shares Down 21.1%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Hunter Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
