Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Boosted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $246.13. 118,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,394. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $266.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

View Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.