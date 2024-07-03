ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Update

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 252,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,506. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,272,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 28.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.