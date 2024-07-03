Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.80

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.80 and traded as high as C$10.52. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 693,218 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

