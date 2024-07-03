Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Srinivas Attili purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 226,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

