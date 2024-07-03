Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $8.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.42. 1,209,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,926. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $365.42. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.