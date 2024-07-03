Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells 9,394 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 360,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,371. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

