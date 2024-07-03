Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,735. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

