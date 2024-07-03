Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00.

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,716. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

