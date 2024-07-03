Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells 60,012 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,081,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21.

On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73.

Shares of SQSP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 1,178,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Squarespace by 13.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

