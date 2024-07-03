Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $79,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $84,400.00.

Shares of SYM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 544,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,218. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000.

SYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

