Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells 1,854 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69.

On Monday, April 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 798 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $18,346.02.

Toast stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,215. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 150,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

