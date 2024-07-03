Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells 3,810 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toast stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,215. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 198,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toast by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 397,490 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toast by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,457,000 after buying an additional 247,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Toast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

