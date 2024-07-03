Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,284.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 1,642,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,113. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

