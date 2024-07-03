Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in June

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 420,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,875 shares of company stock valued at $598,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

