Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

