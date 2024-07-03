Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $780,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $261.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.