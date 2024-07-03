Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $343,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.88.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

