Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 12,871 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

