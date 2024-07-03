Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.12

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$19.20. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares trading hands.
Inter Pipeline Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Pipeline
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.