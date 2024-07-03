Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 667,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

