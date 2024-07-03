International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $20.38 on Friday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

