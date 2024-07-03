Internet Computer Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00012286 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.45 billion and $60.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00044147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,449,635 coins and its circulating supply is 465,960,016 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

