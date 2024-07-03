Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ remained flat at $1.08 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,956. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 585,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Further Reading

