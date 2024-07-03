Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Down 5.3%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 8,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Inventronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

