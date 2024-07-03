Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 22,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

