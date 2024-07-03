Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 22,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
